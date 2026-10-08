'Finest Actor, Gentleman, Golden Heart': Usha Uthup Remembers Nana Patekar

Singer Usha Uthup remembered veteran actor Nana Patekar as a finest actor, gentleman and a man with a sense of humour and a golden heart while speaking with NDTV. Veteran actor Nana Patekar died on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. He was 75.

Mourning the death of 'Salaam Bombay!' fame Nana Patekar, Usha Uthup said one cannot compare him with anybody else.

"He was one of the finest actors the world has produced. A hundred percent gentleman, one of the finest actors, and a man with a sense of humor, and really a golden heart," she said.

READ | Actor Nana Patekar Dies At 75, Was Found Unconscious At His Goa Residence

Usha Uthup recalled the time she featured in a music video alongside Patekar. She sang the high-energy, cricket-themed promotional track "Wicket Bacha", composed by Pritam from the 2007 Bollywood film Hattrick.

"Apni kismat ka tu hai god... Zindagi hai 22 gaz ki daud... Bat ko rakhale rakh chipka... Run toh bana le par wicket bacha..."

"He would always say, 'That's what I'm trying to do, wicket bachane ka (trying to save a wicket)'. And we would all laugh in the vanity van together... We are all really, really sad about this terrible void that has been created by his going away" she said.

Talking about his work and what one could learn from just watching him act, Uthup focused on his "honesty".

"If somebody came and told him he did a fantastic role or a fantastic shot, he would always say, thank you. He would always tell me, I don't know why people have to be so over modest and say, 'Oh, I'm nothing in front of you.' He had a great sense of humor. That honesty, I think, has gone down to everybody who's been inspired by him in some way or the other. And his anger, when he was on screen, was not acting. It was real anger that he could portray."

READ | Nana Patekar Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Doctors Tried CPR For 45 Minutes

Further talking about working with him, Uthup said Patekar "made everybody feel comfortable. He never had a superiority complex."

"He just sat with all of us and had the same unit ka khana. And, you know, yeah, he was a real man, real man's man. How delightful to be remembered in such a fond way.