After Post-Credit Leak, <i>Ramayana</i> Makers Release Sunny Deol's Hanuman Teaser As Diljit Dosanjh Sings <i>Hanuman Chalisa</i>

Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. A post-credit scene from the film, released today, has gone viral on social media. The internet is of the opinion that there were louder cheers for Sunny Deol than for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.

Following the post-credit leak, the makers unveiled the Shree Hanuman Chalisa song, featuring vocals by Diljit Dosanjh alongside Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher.

Sunny Deol's face remains hidden in the music clip, with a giant silhouette of Lord Hanuman appearing on screen. This sets the stage for the expansion of his character in the next installment of the film.

Breaking Down Sunny Deol's Entry Scene

In the post-credit scene, Hanuman is seen making his presence felt as wild animals in the jungle run here and there.

Without revealing Sunny Deol's face as Lord Hanuman, he is seen flying in the sky with a chant, 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Sunny Deol's Hanuman is introduced with five iconic singers Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh and Mohit Chauhan coming together to bring the timeless devotion of Hanuman Chalisa to life.

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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