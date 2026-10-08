Nana Patekar's Funeral To Be Held With State Honours: Maharashtra Minister

The Maharashtra government will conduct the funeral of veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar with state honours, Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced. UPDATES HERE

According to Shelar, the decision was made in recognition of the actor's immense contribution to Marathi theatre, as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema. "We have spoken to the Chief Minister's office, and the government will soon announce the details of Nana Patekar's funeral and visit," he said.

Nana Patekar died today early in the morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

According to sources, Patekar - who was at home with his nephew Prasad Patekar - had been complaining of a headache since last night. The actor was later found unconscious, following which he was rushed to the hospital. Information shared by Manipal Hospital said that the doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes after he was brought in, but there was no response.

Shelar, expressing condolences over Patekar's death, said that a void would never be filled in the lives of Marathi people.

Also Read: "We All Have To Go Some Day": Nana Patekar Spoke About Death 4 Days Ago

"Nana was a shield for everyone from farmers to soldiers. He would even criticise the government on farmers' issues...He was not one to be confined to any one field. He was an open book, an artist who achieved success under adverse circumstances, and is gone today," the minister said.

Born on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery, and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters. A recipient of three National Film Awards, he was known for his work in films such as Natsamrat, Wajood, Parinda, Ab Tak Chhappan, Welcome, Taxi No 9211, Housefull 5, and Yeshwant, among others.

In 2016, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his performance in the Marathi film 'Natsamrat'.

Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri - which was awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Also Read: Hindu ka khoon-Musalman ka khoon? Nana Patekar's Karantiveer Questions Still Hang

Beyond Indian cinema, Patekar was known for his association with social causes - especially his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress.

He spearheaded the 'NAAM Foundation' along with actor Makarand Anaspure - through which they helped farmers and villagers in drought-prone areas in Maharashtra. Their work also focused on water conservation, preventing farmer suicides, and supporting the education of farmers' children.