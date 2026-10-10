'<i>A Se Z Sab Yahan Milega</i>': Salman Khan Makes YouTube Debut

Salman Khan has officially debuted on YouTube, adding another digital platform to his presence across films, television, and social media. The actor launched his official YouTube channel on Friday, October 9.

To share the news, he introduced the channel to his followers with a short, alphabet-themed video hinting at a variety of content to come.

Alongside the announcement, Salman wrote, “Shuru se shuru karte hain… Mera official YouTube channel. A se Z tak sab yahan milega,” suggesting that the platform could feature content spanning different aspects of his work and personality.

Titled Being The Salman Khan, the channel offers fans a new way to engage with the Bollywood star outside his film releases and television appearances.

The first upload features a short, light-hearted video built around different versions of Salman Khan. In the clip, one version of the actor plays a coach, while another plays a student learning his signature mannerisms, body language, and dialogue delivery.

The format offers a playful take on the screen persona that has become closely associated with the actor over the years. Rather than starting with conventional long-form videos, the channel began with YouTube Shorts.

The channel's description reads, “Film actor. Artist. Painter. Humanitarian. This is my official channel.”

While the launch has generated curiosity among fans, Salman has not announced a detailed upload schedule or outlined what future videos will feature. It remains to be seen whether he will expand into longer videos, behind-the-scenes footage, or other formats.

Although this marks a new chapter for Salman on YouTube, it is not his first association with the platform. His production banner, Salman Khan Films, already has a music-focused YouTube channel featuring songs from his films and other musical releases.

The YouTube launch comes as Salman continues to balance his television commitments with his film career. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss 20, continuing his long association with the Hindi reality show.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is currently in post-production. The makers are yet to finalise the film's edit and submit it to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for certification.

Maatrubhumi was initially slated for release in April this year but was postponed, leaving audiences waiting for an update on its theatrical debut. Since then, speculation about the film's release has continued. Media reports suggest the CBFC may screen the film soon, and it could arrive in theatres before the end of the year.

The actor is also working on an untitled project with Vamshi Paidipally. Produced by Dil Raju, the film also features Nayanthara in a key role.

Also Read | If Anil Kapoor Hosted Bigg Boss, Would Things Be Different? Actor Replies