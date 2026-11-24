Jackie Shroff paid tribute to Dharmendra on Monday, November 24, as the film industry remembered the legendary star on his first death anniversary. Jackie marked the occasion by sharing a collection of old and recent pictures and videos of the late actor, along with a short message remembering him.

The tribute offered a glimpse into Dharmendra's journey over the years, including some personal moments shared by the two actors. Jackie posted the video montage on his social media account and captioned it: “Fondly remembering Dharam ji on his death anniversary. Always in our hearts.”

Among the visuals was a photograph of Dharmendra from his younger days, followed by a black-and-white picture featuring a young Jackie Shroff alongside him. The montage also included more recent pictures and videos of the two actors together, giving fans a look at their association across different phases of their lives.

Jackie's post comes a year after Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. His death marked the end of an era for Hindi cinema, where he had remained a familiar face for over six decades.

A Look At Dharmendra's Six-Decade Career

Born on December 8, 1935, in Punjab, Dharmendra made his acting debut with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He went on to become one of the most popular stars in the industry, appearing in more than 300 films during his career.

From romance and action to comedy and drama, the actor explored several genres and built a filmography that included some of Hindi cinema's most loved films. His notable projects included Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Seeta Aur Geeta and Dharam Veer. His character Veeru in Sholay continues to be among his most remembered roles. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2012.

Dharmendra continued working in films in his later years, with appearances in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. His final release, Ikkis, arrived after his death.