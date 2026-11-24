Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has reportedly spent around Rs. 3.04 crore on a new luxury SUV, adding the Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA to his growing collection of premium cars. The high-performance model is among the most expensive versions of the Defender range and is known for its powerful engine, off-road performance and luxury features. The actor's latest purchase puts him behind the wheel of one of the most powerful SUVs currently available in the Indian market.

The news of Shahid's new wheels surfaced after Om Lombard shared pictures of the actor posing with the vehicle on social media. Welcoming him to the Land Rover Defender OCTA club, the post also drew a connection between his popular screen characters and the SUV's performance-focused design.

The caption read, “WELCOME TO THE LAND ROVER DEFENDER OCTA CLUB, @shahidkapoor. From the intensity of Kabir Singh to the precision of Farzi, you bring your own edge to every role. And now you've got a machine to match. Quiet confidence. Raw power. And when it's time to move, all eyes are on you. See you on the road, Shahid. God bless you. Om LOMBARD.”

The Defender 110 OCTA is the flagship performance version of Land Rover's popular SUV lineup. Unlike the regular versions, this model gets a powerful V8 engine and several performance upgrades, while retaining the rugged design and off-road abilities that the Defender is known for.

What Is The Price Of The Land Rover Defender 110 Octa In India?

The Land Rover Defender 110 OCTA comes with an approximate ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.42 crore to Rs. 2.62 crore in India, depending on the variant. However, buyers in Mumbai can expect the on-road price to be around Rs. 3.04 crore after applicable taxes and other charges.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2. The spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail also stars Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

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