Ayan Mukerji has explained why audiences have had to wait longer than expected for the next chapter of the Brahmastra franchise. While the director had envisioned a larger story with multiple instalments from the beginning, making the sequel at the same time as the first film was not something the producers could afford.

Speaking at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026 in Goa, Ayan opened up about the financial challenges behind the decision and how the response to the first film also played a part in taking the franchise forward.

The filmmaker, who is currently working on Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev, said that making two large-scale films together requires considerable financial backing. He pointed out that producers often prefer to wait for the first film's performance before investing in its sequel.

"Most of the time, unless the producers have deep pockets, it is hard to fully make Part 2 of a big film. Most people would wait and see how Part 1 goes. Ramayana 2 also wasn't fully created; they still have some work left to do. A similar thing happened with Baahubali 2. They knew they would make it, shot a little bit of Part 2, and then after Part 1 came out, they went ahead and did it," he said.

Explaining how the same situation applied to his film, Ayan said that although the team had planned the story beyond Shiva, they did not have the budget to shoot both instalments together.

"Each team of producers and directors has different circumstances and budgets. For us on Brahmastra, we couldn't have afforded to make Brahmastra 2 along with Part 1. We had it in our minds, but we definitely needed Part 1 to take that step," the director added.

Ayan also spoke about how the first film was received by audiences. Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was released in theatres in 2022. While the film received appreciation for its visual effects, scale and fantasy world, its storytelling also faced criticism from some viewers.

Reflecting on the response, Ayan described the film's reception as a "slightly rockier landing". He also made it clear that filmmakers should pay attention to what audiences feel about their work instead of dismissing criticism.

"I don't think the audience fails the film; they are always king. What they sense in a film, you always have to respect it, even if that doesn't go in your favour. Our audiences are very smart. If there are things they didn't like, we definitely need to improve our storytelling," he concluded.

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