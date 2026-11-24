The ongoing rumours surrounding Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's breakup have taken a new turn. As speculation about Avinash cheating on Eisha surfaced online, the actor has finally confirmed parting ways with Eisha.

Sharing a video on Instagram stories, Avinash addressed the speculations surrounding his breakup with Eisha. “During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise,” he said.

Avinash further urged fans not to involve their family and friends in this matter. “This is not how it should be. I request you all to please end this thing here and not drag it anymore. It's between two people; please don't send threats to our families or friends. Obviously I need to work on myself; I want to fix myself because that is required. Once I am okay, only then will I be back, and let's put an end to this,” he added.

Recently, Avinash Mishra made his debut as a DJ. During his first gig, he played the song Bewafa and introduced the song by saying, "When personal life is in trouble, this song comes to mind.”

Avinash and Eisha first met during their stint on Bigg Boss 18. The two became close friends inside the house, and their growing closeness led audiences to ship them romantically. After getting out of the show, their off-screen chemistry sparked dating rumours, but at that time both of them denied having romantic feelings for each other.

On the second season of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Avinash and Eisha officially confirmed their relationship. It happened after a video of Avinash surfaced online where he was seen confessing his love for Eisha at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 18 success party.

Days after the duo's appearance on Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, fans noticed that Avinash and Eisha had unfollowed each other on social media. An alleged voice note attributed to Eisha's mother also surfaced online, in which she made infidelity claims against Avinash.

Also Read | Rajat Dalal Warns Avinash Mishra To Stay Away From Eisha Singh Amid Breakup Row