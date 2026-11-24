Casting director Mukesh Chhabra believes Ravie Dubey's portrayal of Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is among his most satisfying casting decisions in recent years.

Speaking to news agency ANI on the sidelines of the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Mukesh opened up about some of the casting choices that have made him particularly happy. Ravie's selection for the role of Lakshman was right at the top of his list.

“I think recently Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and I'm very, very, very proud that happened. Of course, I'm very happy for Ravie,” he said.

The actor's performance has found appreciation beyond Indian audiences, with fans in Thailand also showing considerable interest in him. For Mukesh, the response brings back memories of another important casting decision from his career. He was the casting director of Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 film Kai Po Che!, which introduced audiences to Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh in leading roles.

Looking at Ravie's current popularity, Mukesh sees similarities with the attention Sushant and Rajkummar received after the film.

“He (Ravie) reminded me of what I did with Sushant in Kai Po Che!, what I did with Rajkummar, what I did with many other actors. I think I'm very happy for what Ramayana is doing and what Ravie Dubey is doing now,” Mukesh added.

Ramayana is not the only recent project for which Mukesh has received appreciation. His casting work in both instalments of Dhurandhar has also been widely discussed.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. The film is planned as a two-part project, with the second instalment scheduled to arrive in theatres in 2028.

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