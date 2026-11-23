Ramayana continues its run at the box office, with the film crossing Rs 1,693 crore in worldwide gross collections.

However, its theatrical release is set to become more limited in its third week, with the number of screens showing the film expected to drop significantly.

According to Collider, Ramayana opened in more than 1,400 theatres in North America. The film lost over 300 theatres in its second week, and its screen count is expected to come down to 681 this Friday. This means it will have lost more than 700 theatres compared to its opening week.

Despite the reduction in its theatrical reach, the film continues to add to its box office total. As per Sacnilk, Ramayana collected Rs 35.60 crore net in India on Day 18, across 16,277 shows.

With these collections, the film's total India gross stands at Rs 1,126.50 crore, while its India net collection has reached Rs 942.75 crore.

Background

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The project, mounted on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Despite the mixed response to some of its musical offerings, Ramayana: Part 1 has received a positive critical response and enjoyed a strong theatrical run.

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