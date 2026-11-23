Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma, best remembered for his role as Bittu Sardar as a child artiste in Hrithik Roshan's 2003 film Koi...Mil Gaya, married girlfriend Prabhjyot. The actor shared glimpses of wedding pictures on his Instagram Stories. Prabhjot is reportedly the founder of a health and wellness website and is also active in the fitness space.

For his wedding, Anuj looked regal in a cream-coloured sherwani featuring intricate embroidery. The celebrations were held in accordance with both Hindu and Sikh traditions.

More about Anuj Pandit Sharma

Beyond Koi Mil Gaya, Anuj Pandit Sharma has been part of several films and television shows. His film credits include Say Salaam India, Chhutanki and Total Siyapaa, in which he played Manav Singh. On television, he has appeared in shows such as Apun Toh Bas Vaise Hi, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, Hukum Mere Aaka, Crime Patrol and Parvarrish - Season 2.

In 2025, Anuj dropped his latest song, Meri Heeriyyee. The song is streaming on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

About Koi Mil Gaya

The film was a huge blockbuster at the box office when it was released in 2003. The story revolves around Hrithik's character befriending an alien (Jadoo) stranded on Earth and how the extraterrestrial being ends up changing his life.

Anuj once recalled fond memories of the film and shared with Mumbai Mirror, "Hrithik bhaiya used to take all of us out for snacks and ice cream. This had become an everyday ritual and it was amazing how he handled the kids. His focus was always there as an actor but he also managed to look after us which is commendable."