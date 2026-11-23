Miley Cyrus married her partner of four years Maxx Morando during a ceremony in Palm Springs, California on November 21, two days before the singer turned 34.

Sharing the black-and-white pictures on her Instagram on Sunday, Cyrus captioned them, "M + M 11.21.26."

In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. In the first picture of the carousel, Maxx is seen planting a kiss on Miley's cheek. The picture features a golden retriever wearing a floral collar, though it's not confirmed if it's the singer's pet-pooch.

Her mother, Trisha Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, can be seen in the background of one image. Her father Billy Ray Cyrus was not in the picture but was at the ceremony with his partner, actress Liz Hurley.

Grammy-winning Cyrus wore a white silk dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, while 28-year-old drummer Morando said "I do" in a black suit from the same fashion house.

Miley's sister Brandi Cyrus, singer Doechii and fashion designer Donatella Versace congratulated the couple in the comment section.

The ceremony reportedly took place at a resort formerly owned by Fly Me To The Moon singer Frank Sinatra.

Cyrus had previously been married to Australian actor Liam Hemsworth but the couple separated in 2019.

The singer, whose hits include Party in the U.S.A and Wrecking Ball, married Hunger Games star Hemsworth in 2018 after the couple were in a relationship for a decade.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2023, Cyrus said she and 28-year-old Morando met after being "put on a blind date".

Morando is a drummer with LA-based band Liily. The band participated in NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party - hosted by Cyrus - in 2022, alongside musicians including Cyrus's late godmother Dolly Parton and David Byrne.