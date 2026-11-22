Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his wife Sangeetha grabbed attention at the grand wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran in Chennai on Saturday evening.

Their appearance came months after reports of marital discord and Sangeetha's divorce petition against Vijay made headlines.

Although Sangeetha withdrew the petition in August 2026, the couple's personal life has continued to attract public attention. The two attended the reception separately, with Sangeetha also congratulating the newlyweds.

The reception, held at the ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, brought together prominent personalities from politics, cinema, business and cricket.

Who Attended Anirudh And Kavya Maran's Wedding Reception?

The grand reception witnessed the presence of several prominent political leaders, including Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president M K Stalin, Superstar Rajinikanth and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan were also among those who attended the celebrations.

The film fraternity was represented by several prominent names, while cricket personalities also joined the celebrations.

PM Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi Send Wishes To The Couple

Apart from the prominent guests who attended the reception, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi also conveyed their wishes to Anirudh and Kavya through letters.

In his letter, dated November 5, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the couple on their wedding and wished them a lifetime of trust and togetherness. He also thanked Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, for inviting him to the wedding celebrations.

Sonia Gandhi had also extended her wishes to the couple through a letter dated October 23, addressed to Kalanithi and Kavery Maran. She congratulated the family and wished the newlyweds happiness and togetherness in their married life.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11. The Chennai reception on November 21 brought together prominent personalities from different walks of life to celebrate their wedding.