Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited India for the Earthshot Prize awards. The event brought several Bollywood stars under one roof, including Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dhanashree Verma. The next day, Karan Johar hosted Prince William at his Dharma Productions office, where Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor were also present.

Seeing so many celebrities during the Prince and Princess of Wales' three-day Mumbai visit left the public feeling the stars were getting more attention than the main purpose of the royal couple's trip. Following the criticism, Saif has now shared his view on the matter.

In an interview with Variety India, Saif Ali Khan said, “I did read about people complaining there was ‘too much Bollywood' for this cause, but if you want to shine a spotlight on a cause in India, this is a very good way.”

“We are a free country with a lot of people chiming in and giving their opinions and there's often a negative take to these kinds of things, which I think is unfortunate. I think that to get people's attention is difficult today and there's so much going on in people's lives. In order for them to focus on an important charity, sometimes you need something to get their attention. In that sense I think it was a very successful event and any kind of conversation that becomes good and important and relevant.”

Saif Ali Khan further called Prince William friendly and humble person who makes an effort to connect with people. He felt that William doesn't distance himself from others despite his position in the royal family. The actor also praised his work for various causes and said he understands his role in bringing people and countries closer. He believes William will be a king who connects well with people.

Several well known names from films, music and sports attended the Earthshot Prize awards. The guest list included Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Rami Malek, Shreya Ghoshal, Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Nimrat Kaur, Sachin Tendulkar and Dhanashree Verma.

Prince William and Kate Middleton ended their India visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Also Read: Prince William Receives Warm Welcome From Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Karan Johar At Dharma Productions