Bigg Boss is currently in its 20th season and continues to be one of Indian television's most popular reality shows. Over the years, the show has featured several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, with Salman Khan becoming its long-running host. Not many know that the makers had initially approached some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, to participate in the very first season.

The show's former vice president and talent manager Anand Chavan spoke about these early casting plans in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. He said, “For the first season of Bigg Boss, we approached several A-listers from Bollywood, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar, as contestants. At that point, we hadn't even reached the stage of selecting a host because the format didn't have a host yet. Our focus was entirely on the contestants, and naturally, the wish list started with the top actors.”

He added, “There's nothing wrong with thinking that way. It was only when we approached these actors that we realised we would have different experiences with each of them. However, these delays did not affect our original launch date. The show was launched as planned. It wasn't as though the celebrities didn't agree and that led to the show's delay.”

Bigg Boss made its television debut in 2006 with Arshad Warsi as the host. Its inaugural season featured a mix of celebrities such as Ravi Kishan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, Amit Sadh, Rahul Roy and Rupali Ganguly. Rahul went on to lift the winner's trophy.

Anand Chavan also shed light on the show's payment model and explained why contestants were paid for every week they spent inside the house instead of receiving a fixed amount upfront. “Our intention behind the payment structure was to encourage a competitive spirit among the contestants. Once you start receiving incentives, it motivates you to win. That's how we came up with the per-week payment structure. The number of weeks you stay inside the house decides how much you get paid,” he said.

Bigg Boss is currently airing its 20th season. New episodes stream daily on JioHotstar at 9 pm and are telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

