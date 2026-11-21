Koffee With Karan Season 9 clearly has no plans to slow down. The upcoming episode brings together an unexpected but thoroughly entertaining combination: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actor-politician Ravi Kishan.

The trailer offers glimpses of the fun conversations, cheeky questions and hilarious exchanges between the two actors and host Karan Johar.

Introducing Akshay, KJo said, “He is Punjabi by blood and a Bollywood icon. Please welcome, mega star, Akshay Kumar.”

Next, he revealed the second guest on the couch. “Gen Z loves him. Everyone's going crazy. Ravi Kishan.”

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, KJo said, "The Khiladi No. 1 and the King of Virality together? Entertainment follows, my brother!"

Interestingly, Akshay himself came up with the idea of bringing the two actors together.

Karan said that Akshay suggested having Ravi Kishan as his guest partner. The appearance will also mark Ravi's debut on the popular celebrity chat show.

“I know his comedy side. But he is actually a very emotional guy. People walk and come up in life,” Akshay said.

Well, well, there will be no shortage of humour either.

In the clip, Karan revisited Ravi's popular nickname, “Bihar's Brad Pitt”, while another playful segment featured the guests naming things that have hair. The exchange soon turns cheeky, with Karan joining in.

Then one question grabbed attention: Akshay's famously disciplined fitness routine. Known for his commitment to workouts and a structured lifestyle, the actor is asked to choose between giving up sex for a year or going without working out for the same period.

Akshay has a rather amusing response ready. "But isn't sex the best workout?" he quips, adding a cheeky twist to the conversation.

The episode will air on Wednesday.