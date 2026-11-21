Godzilla Minus Zero, directed by Takashi Yamazaki and featuring Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe in the lead roles, has begun its theatrical run in India.

What's Happening

The Japanese action-adventure film, which arrived in cinemas on November 20, has registered a modest opening at the domestic box office.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Godzilla Minus Zero collected Rs 70 lakh net in India on its opening day. The film was screened across 477 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 16.3 per cent. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 84 lakh.

While the opening-day numbers have been relatively modest, the advance booking figures indicate continued interest in the film over its opening weekend.

For Day 2, the film has recorded advance bookings worth Rs 75.82 lakh, with 20,481 tickets sold across 731 shows. Excluding blocked seats, the collection stands at Rs 53.83 lakh from 13,707 tickets.

The film has also registered encouraging advance sales for its third day. As per Sacnilk, bookings for Sunday stand at Rs 65.28 lakh, with 17,907 tickets sold across 713 shows.

After excluding blocked seats, the figure stands at Rs 44.67 lakh from 11,520 tickets.

Japanese-language screenings are contributing the most to the advance booking numbers, while the English version is also witnessing a steady response. The weekend performance will be important in determining whether the film can build on its initial theatrical run in India.

Background

Directed and written by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla Minus Zero is set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One. The story follows Koichi and Noriko as they attempt to rebuild their lives following the devastation caused by Godzilla.

However, their efforts are interrupted when the giant monster returns, threatening Japan once again.

The 2-hour-17-minute film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot, and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima. The supporting cast includes Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Kuranosuke Sasaki as Seiji Akitsu and Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota.

Miou Tanaka plays Tatsuo Hotta, while Sae Nagatani appears as Akiko. Min Tanaka essays the role of biologist Kanji Murakami, and Masami Nagasawa also features in the film as Aoyama.

Apart from directing and writing the film, Yamazaki has also handled its visual effects. Kazuaki Kishida is among the producers, while Toho Studios and Robot Communications have backed the project. Toho is distributing the film.

Godzilla Minus Zero has received a UA16+ certificate in India and is running in Japanese and English across theatres.