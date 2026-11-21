Taylor Swift has added another prestigious honour to her already impressive list of accolades by winning the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Award. The singer was named International Artist of the Year at the 2026 edition.

The organisers announced the winners on social media on November 20. The side note read, "Taylor Swift Wins International Artist of the Year Award at DPIFF 2026! Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2026 – India's Most Prestigious Film Festival & Award Ceremony. Proudly honours Taylor Swift with the prestigious International Artist of the Year Award, recognising her extraordinary musical artistry, global cultural influence and remarkable contributions to contemporary music, song writing and live entertainment. Heartiest congratulations to Taylor Swift on this distinguished honour and exceptional achievements that continue to inspire audiences across the world!"

Taylor Swift, who already has 14 Grammys and four Album of the Year wins to her name, has now added an honour named after the father of Indian cinema to her collection. The unexpected crossover between the global pop star and one of India's most prestigious film awards sparked a meme fest online.

One user wrote, "Dadasaheb Phalke award for Taylor Swift. 2026 couldn't get crazier."

Another added, "Finally she has reached the level of Raftaar. Congratulations"

A viewer wrote, "Grammys who? Taylor swift has won AOTY at Dadasaheb Phalke lesggoooo."

"Hope she performs to Chiggy Wiggy or at the very least Dhoom Machale at the ceremony," read a comment.

Taylor Swift was not the only international name featured in DPIFF's 2026 lineup. Filmmaker James Cameron was recognised for his Outstanding Contribution in Global Cinema, while Michael B. Jordan was honoured for Sinners, Jessie Buckley for Hamnet and Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another.

In the Indian categories, Dhurandhar bagged the Best Film honour, while Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for the film. Aneet Padda took home the top acting honour for her performance in Saiyaara. Industry veterans Kamal Haasan and Ilaiyaraaja were also recognised for their contributions to Indian cinema and music.

It is worth noting that the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards is an independently organised, privately run event held in Mumbai. It is separate from the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award presented by the Government of India, which is the country's highest honour in cinema.

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