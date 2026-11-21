Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is finally back with new episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18. The latest promo of the show revealed the first crorepati of this season. While many contestants previously reached the Rs 1 crore question in this season, they chose to quit with Rs 50 lakh. The new promo showed Bhushan Thakare from Maharashtra attempting the Rs 1 crore question and getting it right.

The clip opened with Bhushan's big win. Declaring him the season's first crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan hugged him. Bhushan revealed he is an UPSC aspirant. “Sir, I'm currently preparing for UPSC and haven't been home for the last one and a half years,” the man said in Hindi.

He continued, “My father worked as a labourer and educated me with great effort. Sir, I want to see pride in his eyes for me.” The clip ended as the host was about to ask the 16th question for Rs 7 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan Returns To KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan took a break from the show due to his ill health. The show returned with brand-new episodes from November 16. A video from the premiere episode showed a contestant asking the actor about his health and checking if he was feeling better.

Staying true to his trademark wit, the actor turned the question around and asked the contestant how he is doing. When the contestant replied that he was fine, Big B responded, “Agar aap theek hain, toh hum bhi theek hain (If you are feeling good, I feel okay too),” leaving those present smiling.

The light-hearted exchange also offered fans reassurance after the actor's recent break from work and social media. Amitabh Bachchan also expressed gratitude for the “pyaar, duaon aur aashirwad (love, prayers and blessings)” from fans.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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