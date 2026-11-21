The 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) opened in Goa on Friday, bringing together filmmakers, actors and cinema enthusiasts from across the globe. This year, the festival opened with Pawel Pawlikowski's Fatherland, which shared the Best Director prize at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

The ceremony took place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker serving as the festival director. Many celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Kishan, and Hanuman Ansh, and director Dr Vishal Chaturvedi, among others, were seen in the audience.

Sai Pallavi, who recently played Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, drew the loudest cheers of the evening. Jury chairs Aanand L. Rai, who heads the international jury, and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Himanshu Sekhar Khatua, who led the Indian Panorama feature and non-feature juries, respectively, were also in the audience, as per Variety.

Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej set the tone with A World of Cinema Through Music, an orchestral performance which was built around a medley of film themes played with Indian instruments. The performance moved from The Godfather, Parasite and Rashomon to The Lord of the Rings, Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, Doctor Zhivago, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, La Bamba, Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan and Mission: Impossible 2.

Ricky Kej returned later with a set mixing musical traditions from Italy, Mongolia, the U.S., India and the U.A.E.

The ceremony's chief guest, Ravi Kishan, looked back on a 34-year career spanning almost 700 films in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Gujarati and Marathi, including Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, India's Oscar entry.

“Many years ago, I had the chance to lend my voice to Spider-Man as Tobey Maguire, and what, in Bhojpuri!” The actor recalled, adding, “Imagine there was no border and it was a blockbuster in Bihar.”

The international programme comprises 159 films from 86 countries, picked from more than 1,400 submissions alongside 76 Indian films in 18 languages. The festival will continue till November 28.

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