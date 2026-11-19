Alia Bhatt has slammed speculation about her marriage with Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has refuted speculations that she is in an “unequal marriage” and called the rumours "offensive". Alia and Ranbir have often faced trolling, based on selective remarks made by the couple. In a chat with Time Magazine, Alia rejected the theory put forward by some fans that she was a victim in an “unequal marriage”.



Alia and Ranbir got married in 2022 after dating for a long time. The two actors share a daughter, Raha. In the interview with Time, Alia rejected claims about not having agency in her marriage. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor said, “I am someone who's always advocating for women to know their mind, to know their heart, so to reduce me to someone who'd suffer through this imagined scenario is offensive.”



The actor said that rumours about her marriage to Ranbir persist because their relationship does not fit into stereotypes about marriage. “The bedrock of any relationship is when you feel seen without putting any effort, and feel heard without saying anything, that's Ranbir for me, and that's our reality,” she added.



Alia Bhatt On Her Career Priorities



Alia, who made it to the first-ever Time100 Next India list that recognises emerging leaders across business, entertainment, science and other fields in the country, also spoke up about how her career priorities have changed after motherhood.



Alia told Time that after her marriage and becoming a parent, her choice in films leans towards quality over quantity now.”



Fair Working Hours And Efficiency



The actor had been vocal about the need for better working hours in the film industry. Explaining that fair working hours make the industry “more efficient”, Alia aims to use her influence as a producer to help change the norms in the industry.



Speaking on the individual clout that influences working hours, Alia explained, “It cannot be arbitrary. Fair working hours make the work more efficient, and people shouldn't be afraid of losing employment when they set those boundaries.”



Alia Bhatt was last seen in Alpha, where he played a spy. She will appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War next, which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.



Alia also has Tumbbad 2 in the pipeline.



Also Read: Alia Bhatt, Aryan Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Anirudh Ravichander Make It To TIME 100 Next India List