Chhath Puja, one of the most culturally rich festivals, replete with emotion for those who celebrate it, has been a recurring backdrop in many Hindi films lately. A while ago, it was The Vvvan: Force of the Forest, led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, and now the traditional festival is all set to be portrayed in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed whether the concept of Chhath Puja is merely being used as a backdrop or whether the film does something deeper with the cultural setting.

He says, "Well, it comes from the background I come from in the film. Our family is from Bihar. Prem's family is from Bihar. And the girl's family, Purva's family, has a Marwari connect. So it's a mixture of two cultures. Of course, there's Chhath Puja."

Interestingly, he also talks about another cultural tradition called Toran, prevalent in Marwari families, which is being showcased on the big screen for the first time.

He continues, "There's another cultural thing called Toran, which happens in Marwari families, where the groom takes the pledge of taking care of the bride's family as well. So I think this is the first time somebody will be mentioning this cultural nuance in a film.

"Chhath Puja is very pure in our film. And when we were filming that entire sequence, we were all very emotional. The same goes for Toran, which comes in the first half of the film. So I think it's a cultural mishmash which is being beautifully portrayed in this film," adds Ayushmann Khurrana.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The trailer of the film was unveiled yesterday, and it echoes a true-blue family saga reminiscent of a classic Sooraj Barjatya film. The new-age Prem, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, questions traditions. Here, a bahu is a privilege and a damaad is a responsibility. The trailer, which was unveiled yesterday, ends on the note, "Itna bhi nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya."

The film is a musical by Himesh Reshammiya, and so far, the songs have struck a chord with the audience.

The song dedicated to the Chhath Puja festivities in the context of the film is Bulaye Chhathi Maa, with vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Keshav Anand, and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.

The song has invoked deep emotions among people who celebrate the festival and, as Ayushmann Khurrana mentions, left them heavy-hearted while filming it too.

This is the first time Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari will be sharing screen space together, that too in an epic, classic romance set in Sooraj Barjatya's world.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases in theatres on November 27.

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