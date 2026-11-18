Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer was unveiled today. Led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, the film is a classic ode to the filmmaker's vision of a true-blue family saga.

The trailer begins with a rather ominous scene where Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana) says that his father, Ved Mishra (Anupam Kher), has filed a case against his son's wife Purva Solanki's (Sharvari) family. What we are then introduced to is the Solanki Nivaas, where six women live, and the responsibility of looking after them, along with Purva's parents, rests on her shoulders. Sooraj Barjatya's latest film lays the groundwork for the greenest flag yet again in the new-age Prem, who questions traditions.

As Purva cannot leave her family, Prem proposes that the boy's family move into the girl's house after their wedding. Thus begins a rollercoaster of not just two people getting married, but two families bonding. Himesh Reshammiya's musical tunes light up the backdrop of the film's premise.

It is a classic Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twist, in the film we saw Rocky and Rani swapping their families to convince them about their marriage. Here, other than moving into his to-be-wife's house, Prem aims to break age-old notions of a woman leaving her house after marriage. Here, a bahu is a privilege and a damaad is a responsibility, and the trailer ends on the note: "Itna bhi nahi kiya, toh kya pyaar kiya."