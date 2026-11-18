The wait is over! The trailer of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari and directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was released on November 18. The internet has now shared its reactions to the film, and the response has been largely positive so far.

One user wrote on X, "Now THIS IS EXACTLY what was MISSING from the Bollywood scene for so many years, and one can trust the one and only Sooraj Barjatya to do it RIGHT every single time. Yeh picture kitni mazedaar hone waali hai for family audiences who want to watch films about family values and wholesome relationships in theatres."

The user added, "Yeh Prem Mol Liya trailer has got the Rajshri stamp all over it! Ayushmann, Sharvari - you have a HIT on your hands when the film releases next Friday, 27 November."

Another commented, "The trailer has created the perfect buzz. Yeh Prem Mol Liya looks promising."

"The trailer's romantic vibe and beautiful presentation make Yeh Prem Mol Liya worth watching," wrote another user.

One person commented, "Romantic melodies never go out of fashion, and Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a lovely reminder of that."

What Happens In The Trailer

The trailer opens with an intriguing scene in which Prem Mishra (Ayushmann Khurrana) reveals that his father, Ved Mishra (Anupam Kher), has filed a case against his daughter-in-law Purva Solanki's (Sharvari) family.

Viewers are then introduced to Solanki Nivaas, a household where six women live. The responsibility of looking after them, along with her parents, falls on Purva's shoulders. Through its story, Sooraj Barjatya's latest film presents a modern-day Prem who is unafraid to question traditions.

As Purva cannot leave her family behind, Prem suggests that his family move into her home after their wedding. What follows is a heartwarming journey of not only two people coming together in marriage but also two families forging a deep bond.

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

The film's music has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Swanand Kirkire, Shruti Seth, Shaad Randhawa, Girish Kulkarni and Rajesh Kumar, among others.

Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in cinemas on November 27.

Also Read: Yeh Prem Mol Liya Gets U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed Ahead Of Release