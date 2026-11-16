On Camera, Punjab Cop Takes 'Lift' From Bikers, Found Dead Hours Later

CCTV footage has emerged in the investigation of Punjab Police Head Constable Vinod Kumar's murder, showing two men on a motorcycle picking him up and making him sit on their bike shortly before he was killed in Gurdaspur district.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia has claimed that CCTV footage shows two masked men kidnapping the police officer before shooting him dead. Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Hindustan has claimed responsibility for the murder, sources said. The organisation is operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti.

A poster attributed to the group began circulating on social media, claiming responsibility for the killing of Vinod Kumar. It also carried a threat directed at police personnel and security forces, warning, "We will kill less on the streets and more in homes."

Punjab Police have not independently verified the authenticity of the poster or confirmed the terror group's claim.

The Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) was declared a banned terrorist organisation by the Union Home Ministry on September 16. Bhatti himself was designated a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The body of Vinod Kumar, 42, was found near the Maankaur Bypass in Gurdaspur. Police said the body bore injuries to the head.

Kumar was posted in the Technical Services Wing of the Punjab Police and worked as a wireless operator attached to the Sujanpur police station. He was a resident of Krishna Nagar village and had travelled to Sangrur for training.

According to his family, Kumar called his brother on Sunday night and asked him to pick him up from the bypass area while he was returning from duty.

His brother went to the bus stand as requested but was unable to locate him. He subsequently tried calling Kumar several times, but there was no response. The family then began searching for him in the surrounding area, including looking through buses, but their efforts proved unsuccessful. More than an hour later, they found Kumar's body near the bypass.

After receiving information about the incident, a Punjab Police team reached the location, took custody of the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Kumar's murder comes amid a series of attacks targeting police personnel in Punjab. Five policemen, including a home guard, have been killed in targeted killings in the state so far this year.

In October, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Iqbal Singh was murdered in Tarn Taran district. He was reportedly shot near Naushehra Pannuan village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Sarhali police station.

According to the police, the attackers abandoned their motorcycle after the shooting and escaped from the scene in a car.

Another police officer, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhchain Singh of the Government Railway Police (GRP), was targeted in a shooting in Amritsar in October.

Sukhchain Singh was returning home from duty and was travelling towards Jagdev Khurd village, which falls within the Ajnala police station area.

As he approached his village, near a canal, three unidentified men on a motorcycle travelling alongside him opened fire at close range. A bullet struck his left shoulder and passed through it, leaving him injured.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Earlier, on September 18, ASI Harjit Singh was shot dead while on night duty in the Gate Hakima area of Amritsar.

Unidentified men opened fire on him, leaving him critically wounded. He was taken to hospital but died during treatment.

