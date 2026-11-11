How GPS Trackers Are Guiding Drones To Smuggle Drugs, Weapons Across Punjab

GPS tracking devices are emerging as an important link in the alleged cross-border smuggling network operating along Punjab's international border, where drone-dropped consignments of heroin and other narcotics are allegedly being retrieved through a network of local operatives acting on the directions of foreign-based handlers.

A major crackdown by Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with central agencies and the BSF, has now exposed multiple arms and drug trafficking modules allegedly using drones, tracking devices and local contacts to facilitate the movement of illegal weapons and narcotics.

The recovery of a GPS tracking device along with a 7.904-kg heroin consignment near village Awan Lakha Singh has brought the technology-driven mechanism under the scanner. The device is suspected to have been used to help locate the precise spot where a consignment was dropped, enabling local operatives to retrieve it from the border area.

The alleged operation follows a multi-layered pattern. Foreign-based handlers are suspected of coordinating supplies and maintaining contact with their local associates. Drones are allegedly used to transport consignments across the international border, while tracking technology can help the receivers identify the drop location. Local contacts then allegedly collect the contraband and arrange its further distribution.

The recovery of the tracker, however, is only one part of the investigation. Police are now trying to establish who supplied the device, how it was being used, who was coordinating the drone drops and where the recovered consignments were ultimately meant to be delivered.

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The scale of the crackdown indicates that the investigation goes beyond a single drug recovery. Seven people, including three juveniles, have been arrested, while police have seized a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) launcher, two 9mm Glock pistols, 106 live cartridges, 7.904 kg heroin, 5.152 kg opium and 2.3 kg ICE (methamphetamine). A drone, GPS tracking device and five mobile phones have also been recovered.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations had revealed that the arrested accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements.

Border Landowner Allegedly Arranged Drone Drops

A significant breakthrough came during the investigation into an ICE smuggling module. Police arrested Balkar Singh, whose agricultural land reportedly touches the international border fence, along with Sukhjit Singh and two juveniles. A total of 2.3 kg of ICE was recovered.

According to IGP Border Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Balkar Singh had allegedly arranged the cross-border drone drop and engaged local youths from the Ajnala area for distributing the drug.

The alleged involvement of local youths, including juveniles, has raised concerns about the recruitment of young people as ground-level operatives by larger smuggling networks. Investigators are examining whether these individuals were acting as receivers and distributors while the main handlers remained outside the country.

RPG Launcher And Glock Pistols Add Security Dimension

The crackdown has also exposed a suspected arms supply network operating alongside the drug modules.

In one operation, Gurkirpal Singh alias Gurpal and a juvenile associate were arrested with a 22 NETTO anti-tank missile launcher (RPG).

In another joint operation involving the BSF, police arrested Lovepreet Singh alias Navpreet Singh from the Uttar Dhariwal border outpost area and recovered two 9mm Glock pistols, two magazines and ammunition. Two more alleged associates have been identified, and raids are underway to arrest them.

The recovery of an RPG launcher and sophisticated pistols has prompted investigators to examine whether the arms and narcotics consignments were being routed through interconnected networks or separate modules operating under common foreign-based handlers.

Investigation Focuses On Entire Supply Chain

In two additional border recovery operations, police seized 7.904 kg of drone-dropped heroin along with a tracker device near village Awan Lakha Singh. During a separate night search operation with the BSF in the BOP Fatehpur area, another packet containing 5.152 kg of opium was recovered.

SSP Amritsar Rural Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said five separate cases had been registered under the Explosive Substances Act, Arms Act and NDPS Act at Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida police stations.

IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages and identify everyone involved in the network.

The police investigation will now focus on tracing the foreign-based handlers, identifying the sources of weapons and narcotics, establishing the role of tracking devices and drones, and finding out the intended recipients of the consignments.

The latest operation has once again brought the evolving cross-border smuggling challenge into focus, with investigators examining how technology, foreign-based handlers and local networks are allegedly being brought together to move drugs and weapons into Punjab.