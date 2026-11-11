Cross-Border Arms, Drug Trafficking Networks Busted In Punjab, 7 Arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal arms and drug trafficking networks, Amritsar Rural Police, in a joint operation with a Central Agency, have arrested seven accused and recovered a massive consignment of weapons and narcotics, including an RPG rocket launcher, nearly 8 kg of heroin and over 2 kg of ICE (methamphetamine).

The massive recovery also includes 5.152 kg of opium, two illegal pistols, 106 live cartridges, one drone, one GPS tracker and five mobile phones, pointing towards the alleged involvement of organised networks operating with foreign-based handlers.

According to Punjab Police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons and narcotics for further distribution among criminal elements.

The recovery of an RPG rocket launcher, along with sophisticated communication and tracking equipment, has added a significant security dimension to the operation. Investigators are now examining the intended use of the weapon, the source of the explosives-related equipment and the possible links of the arrested accused with wider criminal networks.

Separate FIRs have been registered at Gharinda, Lopoke and Bhindi Saida police stations in Amritsar district.

Police teams have launched further investigations to establish the backward and forward linkages of the networks, identify the foreign-based handlers and trace other individuals involved in the alleged trafficking operations.

The operation is being seen as a significant action against organised cross-border smuggling networks that allegedly supply weapons and narcotics to criminal elements in Punjab.

Punjab Police said the investigation would focus on dismantling the entire supply chain and identifying the wider network behind the illegal arms and drug consignments.