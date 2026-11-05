Israeli-Made Uzi Guns Recovered For First Time In Punjab, 34-kg Heroin Seized

In what the Punjab Police claim is the first such recovery in the state, two Israeli-made 9-mm Uzi submachine guns and two hand grenades have been seized from a suspected terror-gangster network in Amritsar.

The recovery, made from three suspects in the Kot Khalsa area on November 4, was part of a larger crackdown by the Amritsar Rural Police that led to the arrest of 16 accused and the seizure of 34 kg of heroin, five illegal pistols and 26 live cartridges.

"For the first time in Punjab, two sophisticated Israeli Uzi submachine guns have been recovered," Inspector General of Police (Border Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said, adding that the weapons are highly sophisticated and their recovery points towards attempts by criminal elements to acquire advanced weapons.

Bhullar said preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were allegedly in contact with foreign-based handlers who were facilitating the supply of illegal weapons for distribution among criminal elements in Punjab.

"The foreign handlers were directing their local associates to stockpile weapons and explosive material," he said. The weapons and explosives were allegedly intended for use in terror activities, targeted killings or gang rivalries.

The Punjab DGP's office, in a post on X, said, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police busts multiple illegal arms, explosives and drug trafficking networks, solves 3 firing incidents, apprehends 16 accused."

The police said investigations are underway to establish the linkages of the network and identify other people involved.

The 34 kg of heroin was recovered during multiple operations in the Gharinda and Lopoke police station areas. The seizures included 10 kg from two accused arrested on October 29, 1 kg from two suspects, 10.18 kg from two accused on November 3 and 13 kg from a suspect arrested in an older case in Lopoke. Five illegal pistols and 26 live cartridges were also recovered.

The operation was conducted under the Punjab government's campaigns against gangsters and drugs, under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal. Police also claimed to have solved three major cases involving firing and murders in Beas, Mehta and Chheharta. Separate FIRs have been registered at the Gharinda, Beas, Mehta, Lopoke and Chatiwind police stations.

(With inputs from Bharat Sharma in Amritsar)