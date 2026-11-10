AAP Block Samiti Member Allegedly Shoots Brother Dead In Amritsar Village

An alleged family dispute turned fatal in Amritsar's Pandori Waraich village when a Block Samiti member, linked to Aam Aadmi Party, allegedly gunned down his younger brother, triggering widespread tension in the area.

The victim, identified as Simardeep Singh alias Prince, was shot twice - once in the head and once on the right side of his chest. He died immediately.

Upon receiving the information, police rushed to the scene and registered a case against the accused, Karamjit Singh Kammy. DSP Yadvinder Singh confirmed to the media that police were alerted immediately after the shooting.

Initial probe revealed that the confrontation between the two brothers may have been triggered by a longstanding dispute over the division of family land. According to locals, the victim was also allegedly involved in drug peddling and abuse, which had reportedly led to frequent tensions within the family. However, the police are yet to establish the exact motive behind the murder.

The political association of the accused with the ruling AAP has also brought the incident into focus.

A forensic team was called to the crime scene to collect scientific evidence and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The body was sent to hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said further action will be taken on the basis of statements and evidence collected during the investigation.

The police are carrying out raids to arrest the accused.