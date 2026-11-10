Suvendu Adhikari Visits Kali Puja Of Mamata Banerjee's Estranged brother



West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari walked into the backyard of his predecessor Mamata Banerjee today, visiting a Kali Puja organised by her brother Babun Banerjee. The spot was just two houses away from Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat. The former Chief Minister's door remained shut while he received a warm welcome at her brother's puja.

Babun Banerjee touched Adhikari's feet, garlanded him and declared his support for the Chief Minister.

The Kali Puja was organised by Mamata Banerjee's brother. The two have been estranged for a while - since before the state elections.

In the aftermath of the electoral setback, Babun Banerjee had launched a blistering attack on the Trinamool Congress, blaming the party's senior leaders for the defeat. He also claimed that his sister had disowned him long ago.

The optics today were stark - Adhikari walking past Mamata Banerjee's house - the hub of power for a decade -- and getting a warm welcome from her brother. Then in presence of Babun Banerjee and his family, he offered prayers and performed aarti before the idol of Goddess Kali.

"It felt very good. I told Dada (elder brother) just one thing: you keep moving forward. We are with you," Babun Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust of India after the visit. "Looking at what Suvendu Adhikari has done for Bengal in last six months, want see him become Chief Minister again," he added.

His remarks again exposed the unusually public rupture within the Banerjee family, which has been linked with the Trinamool Congress. It also brought into focus the isolation of Mamata Banerjee, whose party has been fragmented since it lost the election.

(With PTI inputs)