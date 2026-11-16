"Surrendered To AR Rahman's Vision": Armaan Malik On <i>Ramayana's</i> <i>Mangal Rang</i> Criticism

The song Mangal Rang from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana sparked debate on social media over its qawwali-style rhythms and Sufi-inspired musical arrangement. Amid the criticism, Armaan Malik, who recorded the song's Kannada version, Managala Sangama, shared his perspective on the track. The singer said he approached the project with complete trust in composer AR Rahman's vision and chose not to let online reactions or external opinions influence his work.

“When collaborating with someone like Rahman sir, you just completely surrender to his musical vision. I went into the studio with absolute trust, rather than letting external opinions or internet debates weigh me down,” Armaan said in an interview with PTI.

“You can never predict how the public will react, but you can control your own honesty and dedication to the art. The entire team poured their hearts into this, and I truly hope listeners feel that pure devotion in whichever language or version they choose to experience it in,” he added.

Mangal Rang features in the wedding sequence depicting the marriage of Lord Rama and Sita. Composed by AR Rahman with lyrics by Kumar Vishwas, the Hindi track is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Its musical arrangement drew criticism from some listeners, who questioned the use of qawwali-inspired beats and Sufi elements in a retelling of the Hindu epic.

Armaan praised the collaboration between AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer for the Ramayana soundtrack. Acknowledging the high expectations attached to a project as grand as Ramayana, he said he was confident that the composers would be able to capture its emotions and bring them to life through music.

“I believe there is absolutely no better duo than AR Rahman sir and Hans Zimmer to capture the musical DNA of Ramayana. They have given it the exact larger-than-life cinematic glory that a project of this scale truly deserves,” the singer said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana hit theatres on November 5. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi, among others. The second instalment is slated for a Diwali 2028 release.

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