Ram Gopal Varma Calls Ramayan 'Mythology, Not History', Questions Why Ravana Is Considered A Villain

With Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, performing well in theatres, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his views on the epic and its characters. The filmmaker questioned whether the Ramayana should be considered history or mythology, pointing out that there is no documented proof to establish whether the events described in the epic actually happened.

During his appearance on Memorable Conversations with Faridoon Shahryar, RGV was asked about calling the Ramayana fictional, given that billions of people believe it to be a true story and might find such a statement offensive.

Responding to the question, he said, "It is written in a book. There is no documentation on whether the Ramayana really happened or not. It can't be called history; it's mythology."

Explaining his point of view, the filmmaker added, "Did Valmiki document a real happening or did he write a fictional story? How can anyone say either way? We were not there at that time, and there is no proof or anything that can perfectly establish that it happened in a particular period or at all."

He further explained why he considers the epic mythology, saying, "So, for all practical purposes, it is a story. It is a character's creation that is supposed to embody certain values to follow, look up to, pray to or whatever. Which is why it's called mythology. You kind of take it for granted that this is what happened, this is what happened, and this is how the character was created."

RGV also questioned the way Ravana has traditionally been portrayed, saying that he was never given a proper explanation for why the character was considered evil.

"So, if they say Ravana is a bad guy, that he is a rakshasa, why is he a rakshasa? I don't know. I was just told. Rama is a good guy, and he is a bad guy. They never gave me enough explanation as to why Ravana is a bad guy. Now, Namit Malhotra's film has given some inkling. Is that true?"

Drawing a comparison with his 1998 film Satya, RGV spoke about the importance of giving negative characters more depth rather than presenting them in a one-dimensional manner.

"When I made Satya, I was the first to show gangsters as human beings. Gangsters are killers. They kill people and do bad things, but that is not how I portrayed them. I think when you make something great, as I mentioned earlier, it becomes more effective, relatable and believable."