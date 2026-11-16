'All Ravana Needs Is A Podcast': Twinkle Khanna's Hilarious Take On The Lanka King

Twinkle Khanna has found a funny way to connect Ravana with some of the biggest names in technology. In her latest column, she compared the king of Lanka with billionaires like Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Jensen Huang, and jokingly called Ravana the original “tech bro.”

The thought came after Ranbir Kapoor spoke about Pushpak Vimana shown in Ramayana during the film's promotions. He compared it with Elon Musk's flying car and said that India had something similar “5000 years back.”

In her latest Times of India column, Twinkle Khanna took that idea further and suggested that Musk “didn't realise that we had the blueprint for the original tech bro too. Ravana was exceptionally learned, wealthy and powerful, with access to remarkable tech. He also believed that he was above the rules that governed others.”

She added, “The obsession with immortality and the similarities between him and today's tech billionaires are hard to ignore. All Ravana needs is a leather jacket, a device on each of his ten heads, a Silicon Valley HQ with his own podcast and he would blend right in. Ravana had the intelligence and ability to master the world, but like so many powerful men, failed to master his own mind. While we may have devices to track blood flow to the brain, one that can track an inflating ego has yet to be invented.”

Twinkle Khanna also praised the grand visuals and special effects in Ramayana. She was impressed by Yash's performance as Ravana and felt that the film gave the character a powerful presence. She mentioned that the audience cheered when Lord Ram fired an arrow, while her daughter felt sad when Jatayu was killed during the fight with Ravana.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

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