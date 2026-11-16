<i>King</i> Choreographer Shares BTS Glimpses Of Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's <i>Tu Mil Jaaye</i>

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's song Tu Mil Jaaye from their upcoming film King has given fans another glimpse of their unbeatable chemistry. From its jaw-dropping visuals to SRK's effortless charm, the song has ticked all the boxes.

Now, Piyush Bhagat, who choreographed the track with Shazia Samji, has shared a series of moments from the Cape Town shooting schedule. The pictures capture Shah Rukh Khan and the team working behind the scenes.

One of the BTS moments shows how a scene was shot from inside the trunk of a car. Piyush even added a playful touch to the post.

“We shot SRK from this car booth. (Duh…Not with a phone),” he wrote while sharing the picture on Instagram.

The moment also highlights the film's attempt to bring together romance with the action-driven world of King.

Piyush also gave a glimpse of “team freezing, but we did it for the KING !! Summer song in the winters!!!”

Unlike a conventional romantic song, Tu Mil Jaaye appears to reflect both sides of Shah Rukh Khan's character. The intensity of the action drama and the charm associated with the superstar's romantic roles.

How Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Tu Mil Jaaye Was Choreographed

Speaking to Variety India, Shazia Samji explained that the team deliberately avoided treating Tu Mil Jaaye like a traditional Bollywood romantic number.

“It was a challenge conceptualising and choreographing this song as it's not an out-and-out dance number. It's a mood, a vibe song. So, the choreography also had to be in that zone. Plus, we didn't want to keep the treatment as that of a typical romantic song,” she said.

The choreography was designed around the characters and the atmosphere of King, rather than simply creating a sequence packed with dance movements.

Tu Mil Jaaye marks another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, whose previous films together include Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Pathaan.

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