'Continue To Act': Sai Pallavi Says She Doesn't Want Dhanush To Quit Films For Politics Like Vijay

After the success of Ramayana, Sai Pallavi is now gearing up for her next film, O.M – Operation Mole, which also stars Dhanush. At the film's pre release event in Tamil Nadu, Sai had a special request for her co star. She wished him well in whatever he chooses to do in life but also asked him not to leave acting.

Sai mentioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, who left films to focus on politics and said she doesn't want the film industry to lose another actor like Dhanush. She also recalled seeing political flags on her way to the event and joked that the venue looked like a political gathering.

The actor then wished her co star well in whatever he decides to do, but made it clear that she wants to keep watching him on screen.

Sai Pallavi said, “On my way here, I kept noticing all those flags and banners. I was wondering, ‘Is this some kind of political gathering? What is this, sir?' Regardless of what you choose to do, I wish you the best and may the best happen to you. However, the actor in me can't help but think, look at Vijay sir, he's stepped into politics and has stopped acting. I was hoping and praying that Dhanush sir should continue to act.”

“Because to deliver a realistic performance like him and to bring stories like his to the audience, you need real actors. So, please continue to act. We'll be missing, all of us will be missing a great actor.”

Sai Pallavi also spoke about her work experience with Dhanush on O.M – Operation Mole. She said she felt lucky to be part of the project and praised him for his work as a producer. Although she did not get many chances to spend time with him on the set, she enjoyed watching the way he worked. She also thanked him for giving her the opportunity to be part of the film.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film, scheduled to release on November 20, also stars Mammootty and Sreeleela.

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