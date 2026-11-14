<i>Om</i> Trailer: Dhanush Goes Undercover In Red Sandalwood Smuggling Network, Mammootty Plays Shadowy Mastermind

The trailer of Dhanush's upcoming film Om: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood, was unveiled by the makers on Friday, November 13.

The Trailer

The trailer offers a closer look at the film's story, which revolves around the illegal red sandalwood trade in Andhra Pradesh.

It also introduces the three central characters played by Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty.

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film features Dhanush as a Tamil Nadu Special Task Force officer who takes on an undercover assignment to infiltrate a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads the Exclusive Special Task Force in Andhra Pradesh. Mammootty, meanwhile, appears as Siya, a mysterious character who seemingly controls the illegal trade from behind the scenes.

Set in the Seshachalam forest region of Andhra Pradesh, the film follows a joint operation undertaken by the police forces of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu to bring down the smuggling network. Dhanush's character belongs to Tamil Nadu's Organised Crime Intelligence Unit and enters the syndicate disguised as a woodcutter. The trailer shows him working alongside the smugglers, navigating the forest and gradually gaining their confidence.

However, a few sequences suggest that his undercover mission may not be as straightforward as it appears. Dhanush is also seen in situations where he seems to be fighting against the police, leaving viewers wondering about the extent of his involvement within the network.

Sai Pallavi's character, Nithya Reddy, is in charge of Operation Mole, which appears to be the reference behind the film's abbreviated title. Mammootty's Siya is another important character in the story. The trailer hints at his influence over the red sandalwood business, suggesting that he could be the powerful figure operating the syndicate.

What Is The Red Sandalwood Smuggling Trade?

The film explores the illegal trade of red sandalwood, also known as red sanders, a rare and valuable wood found predominantly in the Seshachalam hills of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. With significant demand in international markets, particularly China and Japan, the wood has become a major target for smuggling networks.

The illegal trade has also involved labourers from economically disadvantaged communities in northern Tamil Nadu, many of whom have been drawn into dangerous work in the forests. Their involvement in the trade has, over the years, resulted in several fatal incidents.

In an earlier conversation with Galatta Plus, director Rajkumar Periasamy revealed that the film's emotional foundation was partly inspired by a real-life incident from 2014. He recalled coming across a 30-second video featuring a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at a ceremony. The image stayed with him for more than a decade and eventually became an important inspiration for the screenplay.

Why Was Dhanush's Om Postponed?

Om was initially scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16. However, Dhanush, who is also producing the film, announced a change in its release date to avoid clashing with Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, which was slated to release on October 15.

Explaining the decision, Dhanush shared a note on X, saying, "Our superstar, Rajinikanth sir, the man whom we have all admired and worshipped over the years, has his film arriving on October 15, just a day before ours. Out of immense respect for him, we have decided to postpone the release of our film."

The makers also decided against releasing the film during the Diwali window to ensure it did not compete with Suriya's Scene.

Background

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Om: Chapter 1, Udhiram: The Blood Wood marks his latest directorial venture after Amaran, for which he won the National Award for Best Director.

The film features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Sai Pallavi portrays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, while the makers have kept several details about the other characters under wraps.

Produced by Dhanush, Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag under the banners of Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, the film will release worldwide on November 20. It will arrive in Tamil, along with dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.