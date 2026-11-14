Why Did Munawar Faruqui Lock Himself In A Room After Winning <i>Bigg Boss 17</i>?

Winning Bigg Boss 17 brought comedian Munawar Faruqui fame, love and huge fan following. But behind the celebrations, he was going through difficult time. The comedian recently spoke about the days after his victory and shared why he chose to marry Mehjabeen Coatwala within a few months of leaving the show.

Although the victory was the happiest moment for him, but the constant attention and work he was getting after the show ended made him uncomfortable. Munawar revealed that he reached a point where he shut himself inside his home for three to four days. He stayed in the hall, slept on the floor and kept basic things like water and snacks with him. Even though he had won the show, he was not happy with the life waiting outside.

Speaking with Sania Mirza, Munawar Faruqui said, “When I won the show, I understood, the work I am doing, the female attention I have, it's not good for me. It's not good for my life. It's not good for my child. I was doing things which I was not liking. I started understanding that just because I have won Bigg Boss, I am getting attention. Brands are coming, all the work is coming. So the money is sorted. What am I doing now? The attention I am getting is taking me to the wrong path.”

“I think in those few months I realised that ‘no, this is not good for me, my child.' And at the same time I have a huge responsibility. I have sisters, I have families. I prayed and prayed, and I cried, like I want to get settled. I have to settle and I don't want to do all this. I locked myself in a hall for three four days. I have a house, in the hall I had put a bed on the floor with two pillows and I have water, bottles, chips, whatever is available, and I am lying there. I think I was locked for three to four days.”

Munawar Faruqui said that even though people were waiting to see him after his Bigg Boss 17 win, he wasn't happy about stepping out and facing everyone. This made him think about settling down and finding peace in his personal life. Days later, he got in touch with Mehjabeen Coatwala through a common friend. He had met her at a theatre around a year ago. During Ramadan, Munawar and Mehjabeen wished each other and started chatting. Their initial conversations were simple and friendly.

The comedian claimed that he later learned Mehjabeen was also separated and had a daughter. They continued speaking for nearly six or seven days before he asked to meet her, as she worked as a makeup artist. During their first meeting, Munawar openly spoke about his personal life and told her that he was looking for someone like her to marry.

Mehjabeen Coatwala was surprised by his direct proposal and wanted more time to understand him. She also wanted to discuss things with her parents before making a decision. Munawar then spent next few days talking to her and answering her concerns. He was eager to get her approval and tried to clear every doubt. After their discussions, the two decided to get married within a month.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehjabeen Coatwala got married in May 2024, and two years later, in May 2026, the couple welcomed a baby girl, Barirah.

Also Read: Munawar Faruqui Reveals His First Pay Was Just Rs 10 A Day, Started Working At 8