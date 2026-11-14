<i>Student Of The Year - After Dark</i> Review: Shanaya Kapoor's Thriller Is An Exhausting Gen-Z Mess With Little To Offer

There's no Ishq Wala Love here. Even if there is, it is a muck of disappointment.

Student of the Year, as far as its first two editions on the big screen are concerned, has been the launchpad for newbies in tinsel town. Mostly the nepo babies, as their moniker goes. The 2012 film, led by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, and helmed by Karan Johar, gave us bona fide stars. The 2019 standalone sequel made way for Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and was directed by Punit Malhotra, loved and ridiculed in copious amounts.

The third edition is Reema Maya's very cool template of Student of the Year coming alive after dark. The OG ringmaster Karan Johar, under Dharmatic Entertainment, backs it, but two episodes down, it heads for a downward spiral.

The six-episode series is led by Shanaya Kapoor, along with a supporting young ensemble featuring Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Abhinav Singh, Deeya Damini, Adi Malik, Yash Raghuvanshi, Anushree Shukla, Mannat Duggal and Sahil Rihani.

The cast further includes some brilliant talents such as Sheeba Chaddha, Neeraj Kabi, Vivek Gomber, Harsh Chhaya and Khalid Siddiqui, but honestly, a sheer waste.

We once again return to the corridors of the prestigious St. Teresa Heritage School, where the rich stomp around in the garb of middle-class lifestyles and complicated family issues. Shanaya Kapoor is in a double role, that of the school's queen bee Aayesha Mallik and her twin sister, a complete contrast, Aditi. The series begins with Aayesha found dead in a frozen lake and her sister taking on the responsibility of avenging her. She joins the very school her sister studied in and finds herself in the midst of the cut-throat Student of the Year competition as she wades through liars, manipulators, hidden agendas and the dark secrets of her sister's closest friends and foes.

Shanaya Kapoor is brilliant in what she is expected to do. This girl has always had the ability, as her early choices in films display. She has the charm and she's got the guts, she's just not in the right projects at the right time.

The supporting cast mostly looks uneven at their highs and lows, with Shanaya Kapoor spearheading this Gen-Z mess. She goes full no-glam as opposed to the previous Student of the Year rounds, but there's only so much this rebel can do with weak writing.

As the series progresses, it simply becomes a labyrinth of chaotic slides of what seems like a video game that has been rambling on for six episodes. A taut thriller is so much more than just ending each episode with a cliffhanger and throwing in some unexpected twists here and there.

The Gen-Z connotations seem too in your face, with words like 'RIP' and more in-trend terms like Mercury retrograde being spilled here and there. That the intention is for the show to connect with the young crowd is obvious, but it simply becomes exhausting after a point when everyone is a suspect and more or less comes with the same background noise.

The show does make you a bit nostalgic for what Student of the Year was about. The Dharma touch is missing in the sense that, where are the gorgeous outfits, the cinematic landscape, the party songs and the filmy romance?

Here, the romance also turns toxic, as is befitting of this generation. There's no Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan here with their washboard abs. The silliness with which Alia Bhatt fluttered her eyelids and let her 'Radha' avatar come alive is amiss.

Everything is indeed dark here. It did have a lot of potential, though.

The sleuthing never stops here at Mumbai's St Xavier's College, going incognito as St Teresa. At one point, the whole whodunnit vibe of it dissipates and the individual characters with their issues become the central focus. The jealous best friend Tara, the obsessive boyfriend Sid, every next person has daddy issues or is dealing with the aftermath of being a neglected child.

The timeline trickery also shows how the twins, Aayesha and Aditi, grew up to be who they are. Of course, there were family problems. There's one scene where the two kids talk about their parents fighting, and it instantly reminds one of that scene in Student of the Year where Alia Bhatt as Shanaya is on the dining table with her parents but is still alone.

Like I said, nice reminders, just in different lighting.

The very crux of this franchise, the Student of the Year competition, too does not try much to get creative. While Student of the Year had rounds like marathons and dance competitions, this one has qualifiers like sitting across from each other and demeaning and dissing one another, talk about being inspired by the nameless and faceless trolls on social media.

By the end of five episodes, when your patience is dwindling ahead of a 55-minute-long finale episode, there comes a final round where the participants of this coveted Student of the Year competition must wear a hypnosis device and face their own nightmares and inner demons.

This Euphoria meets Squid Game meets Riverdale plot just keeps going lower and lower, with none of the subplots working. Student of the Year: After Dark loses its purpose way before the interval arrives and appears to be on steroids with its moody patterns. Seriously, where did the Ishq Wala Love go?

