Shanaya Kapoor has once again found herself at the centre of a viral social media trend.

The actor shared a video of someone roasting her, giving fans a glimpse of how she is reacting to the internet chatter.

In the video, a person can be heard saying, "You look like you're from the villages." Everyvody is from the villages Shanaya. Do you think your ancestors were born in Bandra next to the Boojee Cafe? Don't disrespect somebody else just because you reached the cities faster. We are Indians and obviously we are from villages."

Shanaya bursts out laughing after listening to the comments and responds, "I just spent six episodes trying to solve a murder, what did I do to your ancestors."

Sharing the video, she captioned it, "me listening to the internet roast 'Shanaya' while I'm just trying to get people to watch Soty After Dark."

The text on the video read, "POV: You just dropped your show and opened Instagram to see the entire internet telling you to shut up."

However, Shanaya did not actually make the remark about someone being from a village.

The phrase is part of a viral social media meme trend that gained popularity recently. The trend mocks stereotypical, classist urban snobbery, with users satirically addressing someone named 'Shanaya'.

The joke soon became popular across Instagram and Facebook, prompting Shanaya herself to join in.

She also collaborated with Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani for a viral transition reel.

Meanwhile, her show, Student of the Year: After Dark, released on November 13, 2026, on JioHotstar.