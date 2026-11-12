<i>Tere Liye Marjaawan</i>: Shanaya Kapoor Cannot Be Ignored In New Song From <i>Student Of The Year After Dark</i>

The makers of Student Of The Year: After Dark released the music video for their track Tere Liye Marjaawan on Thursday. The clip gives viewers another glimpse into the mysterious world of St. Teresa.

Much like the trailer, the new video is packed with suspense, emotional moments and glimpses of the dark events surrounding the characters. Featuring Shanaya Kapoor in a double role, the video hints at a story of loss, betrayal and revenge.

The music video opens with Shanaya's character Aditi standing before the dead body of her twin sister, Aayesha. As Aditi struggles with the loss, the sadness soon gives way to anger, with revenge appearing to take centre stage. One particularly intense sequence shows someone punching Aditi repeatedly as her face bleeds. However, she does not fight back.

The clip also features what appear to be Aayesha's friends crying and hugging Aditi. But the mood quickly shifts as we see Aditi taking part in task-based games, suggesting that the story will involve more than just a personal tragedy.

The video offers another intriguing moment towards the end, when Aditi is seen trapped inside a car. She then sprays something towards the person behind the camera.

The song itself adds to the contrast between the emotional story and the unsettling visuals. Tere Liye Marjaawan has been sung by Jonita Gandhi, with Achint composing and producing the music. The lyrics have been penned by Achint and Arushi Kaushal. Achint has also handled the mixing, while Prathamesh Dudhane has mastered the track.

Sharing the music video on YouTube, the makers described the song as a glimpse into the complicated world of St. Teresa. Their note read, “At St. Teresa, love can be just as dangerous as the secrets you keep. Tune into ‘Tere Liye Marjaawan' from ‘Student Of The Year: After Dark', a beautiful yet intriguing melody set against the mysterious world of St. Teresa.”

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and directed by Reema Maya, Student Of The Year: After Dark also features Abhinav Singh, Divik Sharma, Manya Grover, Deeya Damani, Adi Malik, Sheeba Chaddha and Vivek Gomber. The series is set to premiere on JioHotstar on November 13.