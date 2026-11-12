As <i>Ramayana</i> Nears Rs 1,000 Crore Worldwide, Ravi Dubey Shares Candid BTS Pics With Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi

Ravi Dubey plays the role of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana. The actor has been winning praise for his performance in the film, which is currently wreaking havoc at the box office and is expected to enter the Rs 1,000 crore worldwide collections club today.

Ravi Dubey took to Instagram to share a series of BTS glimpses with his co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. One picture also featured Namit Malhotra.

The caption read, "Thousand reasons to be happy :) :)"

Sargun Mehta commented, "Nobody believes me when I say that I also see bts on Instagram", with a laughing emoji.

Celebs Praise Ravi Dubey

The appreciation is not limited to audiences. Filmmaker Karan Johar also took to social media to applaud the actor. Calling him brilliant as Lakshman, Johar praised his depiction of a loyal and loving brother, adding that his performance moved him and brought a smile to his face.

Rapper Badshah also credited casting director Mukesh Chhabra for the film's casting choices. He specifically called Ravi Dubey's selection as Lakshman a "master stroke", further adding to the appreciation surrounding the actor.

Interestingly, actor Sunil Lahri, who famously portrayed Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's television adaptation of Ramayan, has also praised the new portrayal. Lahri said that the innocence and intensity expected of the character were visible in the new film and extended his wishes for its success.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. Yash portrays Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman and Sunny Deol appears as Hanuman.

Anupam Kher voices Jatayu. The film also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

ALSO READ | 'Best Casting Decision': Ravi Dubey Wins Hearts As Ramayana Lakshman