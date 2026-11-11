<i>Inji Vellam</i>: Mani Ratnam Announces Release Date For Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi's Film

Ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's upcoming romantic drama, Inji Vellam, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, has finally got a release date. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide on January 29, 2027.

The makers announced the date on Wednesday by sharing a new motion poster on social media.

The poster offers a glimpse of what appears to be a happy family moment. Vijay Sethupathi is seen in a black T-shirt, smiling as he holds a little girl in his arms. Sai Pallavi, dressed in a saree, stands beside him, holding another little girl. Both children are dressed alike, with matching headbands and outfits.

While the makers are yet to reveal more details about the film's storyline, the first look has certainly added to the curiosity around the project.

Inji Vellam marks an exciting pairing of Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi, who will be sharing the screen for the first time.

According to reports, a major portion of Inji Vellam has been shot in Kolkata. However, the makers have kept the details of the characters and plot under wraps for now.

Inji Vellam also marks another collaboration between Mani Ratnam and Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman. The filmmaker and composer have worked together on several acclaimed films over the years.

The film has cinematography by Avik Mukhopadhayay, while Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing. It is produced by Subaskaran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth under the banners of Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

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