Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Grooves To <i>King's Tu Mil Jaaye</i> At Shahrukhz Dubai Launch

On November 11, Shahrukhz Residences at Dubai Maritime City were officially launched. A 56-storey tower named after King Khan, it is one of the most luxurious residences to look out for. But what stole the show at the event was Shah Rukh Khan grooving to his peppy number Tu Mil Jaaye from his upcoming film King.

The song was released on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, and its catchy tune has already got audiences swooning. As the music started playing once again at the event, Shah Rukh Khan took over the stage, and the audience could not stop cheering.

About The Song

Picturised on the lead couple, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, the song Tu Mil JaAye celebrates love, charisma and, of course, the Deepika-SRK chemistry. With pungent tones of bloodshed, violence and stylised action, the song also features the secret 'King'ly mission that drives the main plot of the film.

Foreign locales, hook dance steps and Shah Rukh-Deepika's camaraderie also remind the audience of their previous associations in Pathaan and Jawan, which had songs in a similar background.

Before the lead pair light up your screen, Shah Rukh introduces himself with these words: "Main katil nahi, aashiq hoon, nishana meri masooqa, aur woh aashiqui kya jo dil cheer na de (I am not a murderer, but a lover. My beloved is my aim. And what's love if it doesn't break the heart)."

About King

King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The film also brings together SRK and Deepika after Jawan.

The star-studded ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma.

Kareena Kapoor has also joined the film for a special dance number.

King is set to arrive in theatres on December 24.

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