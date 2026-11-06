'Perfect Casting' Or 'Glorification'?: Internet Divided Over Yash's Ravana In <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has released in theatres, and Yash's portrayal of the demon Ravana has by far been one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. While most viewers are mighty impressed with Yash's performance, some are of the opinion that Ravana has been glorified in this adaptation, and the mixed reviews have been incessant.
Internet Reactions
One person wrote, "Exactly what I doubted from day one came true. Total Ravana glorification in the film. It's over, bro. #Ramayana"
Exactly what I doubted from day one came true. Total Ravana glorification in the film. It's over, bro. #Ramayana https://t.co/uDCTUagtZR— kalki 🦇 (@kalkiaura) November 5, 2026
Another person commented, "It seems in the name of #Ramayana they made #Ravana. Everyone is talking about the glorification of #Ravana. The character of #Yash overshadowed #RanbirKapor completely. I was always concerned that #RanbirKapor can't justify the character of Lord #Rama."
It seems in the name of #Ramayana they Made #Ravana . Everyone talking about glorification of #Ravana . Character of #Yash overshadowed #Ranbirkapor completely. I always concerned that #Ranbirkapor can't justify the character of Lord #Rama. https://t.co/AOv5JBOs0l— Aju Bhai (@Ajukhan111) November 5, 2026
"This is what they have done. Misleading an entire generation through the glorification of Ravana. Shame on Bollywood. Altering or presenting a selective narrative is not good for an epic. Anti-Hindu, adharmic Ravana propaganda," read another comment.
This is what they done.misleading entire generation by glorification of ravana..😭😭 Shame on Bollywood..🤦🤦 Altering or selective narrative is not good for an epic ..🤡 Anti hindu Andharmic ravana propaganda..🤡🤡 #Ramayana https://t.co/MOzvNnd61n— RamMohan (@Prince42112) November 5, 2026
Another person mentioned, "Hope Ranbir overshadows Yash. Ravana glorification needs to stop. #Ramayana #JaiShriRam"
I hope Ranbir overshadows Yash. Ravana glorification needs a stop. #Ramayana #JaiShriRam https://t.co/jN4X9CfkzE— Eshaan (@esoterichuh) November 1, 2026
While loyal fans of Yash still took their stand and were in support of the actor.
One person said, "For the first time, I couldn't find Rocking Star Yash in a #Yash movie. There was only the performer Yash visible. Those expressions, those eyes, that walk, those hand movements."
For the first time I couldn't find Rocking Star Yash in a #Yash movie There was only the performer Yash visible. Those expressions, eyes 👀 That walk, hand movment. Rocky, Raya, Rajahuli <Ravana has surpassed every character in terms of performance 🔥 #Ramayana https://t.co/8kv9FaNaaI— Spidey (@spidyedit) November 6, 2026
Someone else commented, "WHAT IS THIS MADNESS FOR YASH AS RAVANA?"
WHAT IS THIS MADNESS FOR YASH AS RAVANA 🛐😭🔥 #Yash #YashBOSS #Ramayana https://t.co/F6ocwOiJvi— ॐ࿐🥀 (@_vaultkarnyx) November 5, 2026
"#Yash as #Ravana is arguably the most perfect casting in Indian cinema. His commanding presence and majestic personality fit the legendary character flawlessly," wrote another user.
#Yash as #Ravana is arguably the most perfect casting in Indian cinema. His commanding presence and majestic personality fit the legendary character flawlessly #Ramayana #Rockingstaryash #Namitmalhotra #Ranbirkapoor https://t.co/tvEgvfS733— PRAKASH (@CHPRAKASH07) July 30, 2026
About Ramayana
Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.
The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.
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