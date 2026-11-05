'No Actor Could Do Greater Justice': Internet Goes Wild Over Yash's 10-Head Ravana In <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has released in theatres, and Yash's portrayal of the demon Ravana has by far been one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. Critics are mighty impressed with his performance, and most importantly, the portrayal of Ravana's 10 heads has left audiences raving about how well the makers have presented it.

Internet Reactions

One user wrote, "The 10-headed portrayal of Ravana, brilliantly presented by the makers! Each head represents a different aspect of human nature: Kama, Krodha, Lobha, Moha, Mada, Matsarya, Manas, Buddhi, Chitta and Ahamkara. What brilliant visual storytelling! Nitesh and Yash."

Another person commented, "10 HEAD SEQUENCE. The way they designed and showed it is an absolute masterpiece. @TheNameIsYash's acting is next level. I don't think any other actor of the current generation in Indian cinema could have done greater justice to Ravana."

"That 10-HEAD sequence is visual cinema at its absolute peak. @TheNameIsYash has elevated the role of Ravana to a level nobody else in modern Indian cinema could ever match. Unbelievable screen presence. #Ramayan #Yash #YashBoss #Ravana," wrote another user.

"The 10-head sequence of Ravana was so intense and powerful. The Jatayu-Ravana fight sequence is also out of this world. Much respect #RamayanaMovie #Ramayan #Ramayana," added another fan.



"Second half - Ravana-Jatayu sequence is the greatest cinematic wonder showcased in Indian cinema. Ravana's 10 heads - Yash outdid himself here. Ranbir and his eyes - wow, what an actor when it comes to expressing emotions. Don't miss the credits! Watch it on the big screen, nowhere else!" mentioned another user.



Yash's Take On The 10-Heads Portrayal

Earlier, in an interview with Review Nation, Yash had spoken about the 10 heads of his character Ravana in the film. He was asked about the various voices and personalities he adopted for all 10 heads.

Sharing the process behind how the scene was conceived, Yash said, "When Nitesh sir and I were discussing it, we knew this is how the scene had to play out. Different characters had to come in because we all have those different personalities inside us. No matter how we present ourselves to the world, we have those dilemmas in our heads. Sometimes we are very strong, sometimes we are very weak and doubtful about ourselves, and at other times we are overconfident. These varied thought processes exist in everybody, so we wanted our interpretation to be very unique and special."

He added, "The idea of that scene was to bring out that dilemma in the most natural way. The physical form was just a backstory because Ravana is written as someone with ten heads, which means ten personalities within him. I wanted to have a different voice for each. I could have played it in the same voice, but I started imagining that each personality could speak like this or look like this. My make-up artist, Prashant, did a fantastic job, and my director was very supportive. He gave me that space and asked me how I wanted to play it."

Furthermore, Yash explained that some of the traits had been shown earlier, and those he retained. It was the rest of them that the actor imagined himself. He also explained how technically challenging the sequence was to shoot, adding that it took about six to seven days to complete.

The 10-Head Symbolic Logo For Ramayana

Yash's production house, Monster Mind Creations, has gone viral amid discussions about how well Ravana's 10-head sequence has been portrayed on screen.

Audiences have spotted the visual marketing embedded within the production company's opening title animation. In the theatrical print, the standard lone monster head in the logo dramatically splits and multiplies into 10, surrounded by fire and smoke.

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Fans and viewers are in awe of how this creative strategy symbolises Ravana's 10 heads and the 10 complex personalities associated with the character in the film.

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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