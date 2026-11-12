'Marrying Your Best Friend Is A Blessing': Parineeti Chopra's Sweet Birthday Note For Raghav Chadha

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Parineeti Chopra's Instagram handle. The actor has shared an adorable birthday wish for her husband, Raghav Chadha, who turned 38 on Wednesday, November 11.

Giving fans a glimpse of their date night, Parineeti posted a fun video featuring the couple taking part in a little game. The challenge involved answering questions with the first thing that came to mind, without matching their partner's response. While the two seemed to have a lot of fun, they managed to get only one answer right.

Along with the video, Parineeti penned a heartfelt note for Raghav, calling him the most inspiring man she knows and the best father. She also spoke about how special it is to share such playful moments with her husband.

In her birthday message, Parineeti wrote, “They say marry your best friend. I say it's a blessing if you can. Who else would I play these games with, on date nights? Happpy happpy happppy bday my Ragaii. I love you so so much. The most inspiring man I know. The best father there can be. They just don't make them like you anymore.”

Parineeti often gives fans a peek into her life with Raghav through such personal moments. Last month, the couple celebrated Karwa Chauth in a rather unusual setting, observing the festival while flying at 35,000 feet.

The actor shared a video showing how she managed to follow the rituals during their flight. She spotted the moon through the aircraft window and offered her prayers before breaking her fast. Raghav was right by her side, helping her complete the ritual by offering her water.

Sharing the experience on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “Karwa Chauth is wherever we are. Even if it's at 35000 feet. You make all my dreams come true Ragaii. The best man, the best human, the best boii. Thanks to our delayed flight, our moon spotting ended up happening from the plane instead of home. Decided to do our puja there and then.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in September 2023 in Delhi. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, on October 19, 2025.

