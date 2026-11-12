Shah Rukh Khan Reveals How He Manifested His Dream House Mannat: "Think Big, Believe Big"

For Shah Rukh Khan, home is more than a place to return to, it is a sanctuary where he finds peace and regains his strength to take on the world once again. During an appearance in Dubai at the launch of a new waterfront tower named after him, the superstar reflected on the importance of home as a space to recharge and reconnect with himself.

A clip from the event showed the actor revealed the biggest yearning of his life was to a house. “We can have good or bad days in life; there are sad days and happy days; there are wonderful days, and then there are some very depressing days. But when you finally come knocking, you need to come back to your own home,” Shah Rukh Khan said, explaining. "You regenerate there, you refigure things out and go back to face the harsh world again. So I am a big believer in the house.”

Talking about his own house, Shah Rukh Khan added, “The first house Gauri and I bought was beyond our means. The last house that we bought, Mannat, was also beyond our means. But I just want to tell everyone that when you want to buy your dream house, Allah helps you; the Almighty helps you.”

The King actor concluded his speech by saying, “Agar aap ghar ke liye mannat karenge, dil se chahenge, toh aapko zindagi mein sabse khubsoorat ghar milega (if you pray for a house and want it with all your heart, you will the most beautiful house in the world) because the almighty is always going to give you the house of your dreams. So, think big, believe big and trust in yourself and God that you will have the house of your dreams."

Shah Rukh Khan gave the speech at the launch of Shahrukhz Residences, the latest waterfront tower in Dubai by the Danube Group. The penthouses in the tower were designed by Gauri Khan.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others, in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 24.

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