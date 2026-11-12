Shah Rukh Khan Says Mannat Belongs To Gauri Khan, Reveals Her Strict House Rules

Shah Rukh Khan's home, Mannat, is one of Mumbai's most famous addresses. Fans and tourists gather outside to take pictures and catch a glimpse of the superstar. While people know Mannat from the outside, very little is known about life inside the house.

He recently gave fans a funny glimpse of it while attending the launch of Shahrukhz Residences by Danube in Dubai. The event was hosted by Karan Johar, who asked Shah Rukh what he was not allowed to do in his own house.

The actor joked that he cannot make decisions about almost anything in the house. He made it clear that Mannat belongs to his wife, Gauri Khan, and we cannot discuss things like WiFi, food, colours, paintings, stairs, lights and furniture.

Shah Rukh Khan explained, “In my home, I'm not allowed to do anything. Hamare ghar ke ander, Gauri ke ghar ke baare mein kuch nahin bol sakte. Hum na wifi ke baare mein bol sakte, na bistar pe khana kha sakte, na colours ke baare mein bol sakte, na paintings ke baare mein bol sakte, sidhi ke baare mein, lift ke baare men, chhat ke baare mein, chandelier ke baare mein, light ke baare mein, hum kuch bhi nahin bol sakte. (In our home, we cannot talk about Gauri's choices. We can't discuss the WiFi, eating on bed, colours, paintings, staircase, elevator, ceiling, chandelier or the lighting, we can't talk about any of it).”

“Hum sukoon se baithte hain aur ghar ko enjoy karte han. ‘Gauri ne kya ghar banaya hai yaar.' Abhi mere ko toh problem yeh hai ki penthouse mein jaake bhi yahi bolna padega. ‘Kya penthouse banaya hai Gauri'. (We just sit back, relax and enjoy the home. We admire Gauri for what she has created. Now, my only concern is that even when we'll move to penthouse, we'll have to admire that as well. What a penthouse Gauri has designed).”

Shah Rukh Khan also spoke about why having a house means so much to him. He shared that he lost his parents at a young age and did not own a home before marrying Gauri Khan. Since then, owning a house became one of his biggest dreams. He loves his films, family and work, but having a place to call his own holds a special place in his heart.

SRK also feels that a home gives people comfort during happy and difficult times. After facing problems outside, a person can return home, relax and find strength to face life again. He also shared that the first house he and Gauri bought was beyond their capacity. The same happened when they bought Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film King, which is scheduled to release on December 24.

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