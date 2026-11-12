Sidharth Malhotra Says His Instagram Game Is 'Suffering' Due To Wife Kiara Advani. Here's Why

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's appearance on Koffee With Karan 9 gave fans a glimpse of their easygoing dynamic. The couple exchanged playful jibes about everything from their phones to their holiday pictures.

During a segment on the show, Karan Johar asked Sid-Kiara about the pictures they have of each other that they would never post publicly. As they began talking about their holiday photographs, Sidharth jokingly complained about Kiara's photography skills.

“Both of us, I think she has way better pictures on Instagram and we go on a holiday,” Sidharth said.

Kiara defended herself, saying she was simply better in front of the camera. Sidharth then continued with his teasing, saying, “And she shot me kahin bhi leke jao. Even bloody Switzerland looks like Alibaug. All thanks to her. Instagram game is suffering because of her.”

The conversation took an even more personal turn when Kiara hit back with a comment about the pictures she has of her husband.

“But I have the best photos of you and our baby. And I can't say the same for you,” Kiara said.

Kiara and Sidharth are expecting their second baby. The couple shared a wholesome joint post to share the happy news earlier this year. Sidharth and Kiara welcomed their first child on July 15 last year.

On the same show, Kiara also revealed that she and Sidharth broke up during Shershaah.

It happened when Sidharth left for the film's Kargil schedule. Kiara told him, “You are very hot and cold with me. For me, you are either in or you're out. Like this in between, I don't understand; I can't do it.”

Sidharth agreed with Kiara then and felt they both needed to focus on their careers at the point. “I know that you are the kind of person that if I commit to, then this will be something solid. And I am just in a place in my life where I really need to focus on work, and I cannot allow anything else to get in the way,” he said,

Sidharth and Kiara got married on February 7, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.