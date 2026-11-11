'I Wish We Could've Watched This Together': Meiyang Chang Remembers Prashant Tamang Who Played The Antagonist In <i>Maatrubhumi</i>

The trailer of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi released yesterday. Former Indian Idol 3 winner, Prashant Tamang, who died at 43 earlier this year after suffering a stroke, played a senior Chinese military officer in the film. Singer Meiyang Chang, who shared decades-old friendship with Tamang since the Indian Idol days, shared an emotional message after the trailer released.

"Mere bhai and his final screen appearance! I'm so glad Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' (erstwhile Battle of G) is finally hitting the theatres next month so that everybody who loved Prashant Tamang can finally see him in this amazing look. From Idol to Nepali films to Paatal Lok to the biggest screens worldwide," Chang wrote on Instagram.

"If you were here, I'd have teased you saying Saale, kya lag raha hai!!! Ye sach mein tu hai? Or... O Bensooo, ye role mujhe kyoooooon nahin mila? Jokes apart, you were so excited for this one and in a manner that was so typically you, would still be shy & awkward telling me about it. I wish we could've watched this together. We WILL be watching it together. We will be watching you," Chang wistfully added.

Tamang rose to national prominence in 2007 after winning the Indian Idol Season 3.

He established himself as a live performer and also released the album Dhanyavad following his victory.

He made his film debut in the Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan in 2010 and went on to act in Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi, and Kina Mayama.

On television, Tamang appeared as a guest on Amber Dhara and later featured in Paatal Lok Season 2 in the pivotal role of Daniel Lecho.

Tamang is remembered for representing the Gorkha community on national stage.

His Indian Idol win became a defining cultural moment, bringing together Gorkhas across Darjeeling, the Terai, Dooars, Sikkim, the North East, and overseas, and allowing them a strong visibility and boosting the community's confidence.

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